In an unusual maneuver, Disney’s latest animated proposal, without the Pixar seal, ‘Raya and the last dragon’, is released simultaneously in theaters of the conventional circuit and on the company’s on-demand content platform for 21.99 euros. In the screening in the cinemas it can be seen as an aperitif, as is traditional, a beautiful short film before the movie, a little story that can recall in its aesthetics the recent ‘Soul’, less sophisticated. In ‘We Again’ an elderly couple regains their excitement for life by temporarily starring in their own fragment of ‘Singing in the Rain’ thanks to the influence of a magical cloud. The piece, without dialogue, displays a lively and endearing urban choreography. A well-paced starter, barely seven minutes long, gives way to the film, a fantastic adventure lasting almost two hours that has rightly received rave reviews. Inspired by Asian culture, its agile action scenes have nothing to envy to live-action films within this genre, quite the opposite.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, with the collaboration of Paul Briggs and John Ripa for Walt Disney Studios, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon makes ‘Mulan’ pale, with a more imaginative story plastically. The ‘live action’ version of the classic Mickey Mouse company played creatively and will be especially remembered for its direct online premiere without going through the billboard. Its fighting sequences and drama left much to be desired, nothing to do with the tribulations of Raya, an intrepid warrior who undertakes an epic feat to save her own and unite the different peoples that make up the fantasy kingdom of Kumandra, where the Humans and dragons coexisted in harmony until a terrible threat, a kind of Nothing from ‘The Neverending Story’ that turns everything to stone, almost ends humanity. The mythological entities disappeared, sacrificing themselves for others in an unparalleled altruistic act.

500 years later the great evil returns that can destroy all civilization. Among other daring tasks to tackle the tragedy, the young protagonist sets out on a journey in search of the last dragon, the one in the title, an unpredictable, talkative and shrewd animal, whose trust must be earned and whose evolution implies wonderful plot twists. Mutual respect and the belief in friendship are the basic pillars on which a family story full of pleasant surprises is built.

‘Stripe and the last dragon’, available on Disney + through Premium Access at an additional cost, combines classicism and modernity in its conception. The cadence with which the story passes is exceptional. It does not stop at any time while Raya is meeting new companions of fatigue in his particular odyssey. The sense of wonder is present from beginning to end, with an estimable soundtrack that emphasizes a polished animation technique that allows the spectator to forget for a while the traditional cartoons that marked his childhood. Lights and temporary transitions delight the retina, with gloomy moments when history calls for it. It is inevitable not to remember the also excellent ‘Kubo and the two magic strings’, which also played with Eastern mythology. It is greatly appreciated that the argument does not revolve around the romance of the moment.

There is no need to find an object of desire for the main heroine, capable of fending for herself to face a thousand and one dangerous adventures. The diverse catalog of secondary characters magnifies an adventure that does not invent anything that we have not seen in the structure of Indiana Jones, or in a video game to use, but conscientiously squeezes the possibilities of animated cinema and exposes without complexes a role that fits to the current demand, a self-sufficient female who shows signs of security and companionship. Seeing the film on the big screen, if possible, underlines its visual power, a step beyond the vindicable ‘Moana’.