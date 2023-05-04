The movie of Super Mario is being a success worldwide, it is even becoming one of the highest grossing in the world, being Mexico the country that is contributing the most in terms of profits. And that has made the direct competition of the company, Disneyof their comments on how they have observed what the video game-inspired tape generated.

The director and writer of several of the Mouse Company’s films, Jared Bush, He has given a few words about what he thinks about the film, commenting that it seems to him an outstanding work and that it is a positive contribution to animation. He even implies that he gave it his respective glimpse, being a job that he finds interesting for what comes in the future.

Hi there. Emerging from my writing cave to find a lot of people asking how I feel about Mario cresting the billion mark, and my answer is… ELATED. Love that audiences are turning out in droves for animation. It's great for everyone. I know many people believe animation studios… pic.twitter.com/gPyJLcVLLo — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) April 30, 2023

Hello. I came out of my writing cave to find a lot of people asking me how I feel about Mario hitting the billion mark, and my answer is… elated. I love that audiences are turning out in droves for animation. It’s great for everyone. I know a lot of people think that animation studios should want to crush each other, but the truth is, most of us are friends, or have worked together, or just have a lot of respect for each other. That’s why we love it.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is still available in theaters.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It’s good that creative minds support each other, in the end the art of animation wins and that’s what’s important. In a few more weeks we will be applauding the new Spider-Man film in the multiverse.