In recent years the successes of Disney They have been somewhat modest, because although they release content periodically, many of their productions do not tend to stand out as much as in the past. And now, that there has been a small rebound thanks to tapes of Marvel, it seems that they have had no choice but to delay big promises.

It all starts with the franchise Avatar, since it was going to be a saga that was made a little faster, but it seems that there will be a delay of one year with respect to the date that was given to us previously, including until the fifth installment. To that is added that Marvel will also have havoc of this nature, specifically with the films of Avengers.

Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025. pic.twitter.com/DrFX01qzTa — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) June 13, 2023

Here’s a list of what’s late:

Marvel

– Captain America: Brave New World – July 26, 2024 (previously May 3, 2024)

– Thunderbolts – December 20, 2024 (before, July 26, 2024)

– Blade – February 14, 2025 (before, September 6, 2024)

– The Fantastic Four – May 2, 2025 (before, February 14, 2025)

– Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 1, 2026 (before, May 2, 2025)

– Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7, 2027 (before, May 1, 2026)

Avatar

– Avatar 3 – December 19, 2025 (before, December 20, 2024)

– Avatar 4 – December 21, 2029 (before, December 18, 2026)

– Avatar 5 – December 19, 2031 (before, December 22, 2028)

Disney

– Alien – August 16, 2024

– Moana – June 27, 2025

For now, these are the changes that have occurred in the company. The important thing is that productions from this year have not been delayed as The Marvels and series like Loki.

Editor’s note: There really is nothing problematic about delaying some of these productions. Since the company releases products in very short time frames. So waiting is never too much.