The metaverse is not everything, it seems: the Disney giant backtracks on the virtual and mixed reality and, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal, eliminate the dedicated department. The team, which numbered around 50 in all, was exploring how the Mickey Mouse house could transport its plethora of intellectual properties into the new digital worlds. It is only the first of several cuts that will shape the future of Disney: a total of 7,000 employees will be laid off in the coming months, thus helping the company to save 5.5 billion dollars.

Disney announced its metaverse plans in February last year, four months after Facebook changed its name to Meta and declared its virtual ambitions to change the Net as we know it today. Virtual reality may be the new land of digital gold, but even Zuckerberg is having a hard time establishing it. The reception of Meta Quest Pro, the latest among the company’s VR helmets, was a failure and contributed to losses of 13.72 billion.