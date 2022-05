How did you feel about this matter?

The Walt Disney Company created a collection of LGBT-themed children’s clothing and other products called the Pride Collection. With references to characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, the collection uses rainbow colors and the word “pride” on T-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, and other accessories.

“The Disney Pride Collection was created by The Walt Disney Company’s LGBTQIA+ employees and allies and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and position at the heart of the company.”

Additionally, Disney announced that it will donate the entire proceeds from the collection through June 30 to various LGBT organizations such as Ali Forney Center, GLSEN, LGBTQ Center OC, Los Angeles LGBT Center, PFLAG National, SF LGBT Center, The Trevor Project. and the Zebra Coalition.

The launch of the new collection takes place two weeks before the official LGBT Pride Month celebrations in June. The announcement also comes amid Disney’s battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republican state lawmakers. The company publicly opposes the state’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, which was signed into law in March.

The law prohibits instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and limits discussions about sexuality. Disney condemned the law in an official statement, saying it “never should have been passed and should never have been signed into law.”