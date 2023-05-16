A premium subscription for Disney+ it could get even more expensive later this year for the streaming service. At a company earnings call last week, CEO Bob Iger noted that a price increase for the ad-free tier is likely in 2023, which would mark the second increase in less than a year.

The Motley Fool published a transcript of the earnings conference Disney with Iger. Talking about Disney+the CEO said:

“The price changes we have already implemented have proven to be successful. And we plan to set a higher price for our ad-free tier later this year to better reflect the value of our content offerings.”

Iger previously mentioned the possibility that programs of hulu come to Disney+, although no specific series were mentioned. However, Disney+ it will also remove some of your streaming content. The financial director of DisneyChristine McCarthy added that the company wants to focus on high-quality content rather than just quantity.

Disney+ experienced a notable price increase last December. The ad-free tier went from $8 per month to $11, and the company introduced the $8 ad option. Iger mentioned on the earnings call that this cheaper plan may not see a price increase because “there will be substantial growth in digital advertising on this front.”

As for what’s happening now, this is what’s new in Disney+ in May. Besides, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will arrive later this week on the streaming service.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: What a bad vibe, I think a change is coming in terms of streaming platforms. I would really like people to dictate this change, for now I really recommend that they only pay for the service they are using and that they change every month depending on what they are seeing. Unless you have a family and everyone is seeing different things, it’s not worth paying for so many services at the same time.