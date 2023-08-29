Two upcoming television series Disney+ based on beloved books will not actually end in Disney+. As a result of the ongoing financial struggles in the entertainment industry, including ongoing strikes by SAG (Screen Actors Guild) and WGA (Writers Guild of America), countless shows and movies have been postponed or simply canceled altogether.

While much of this may sound like high-end Hollywood trouble, the truth is that studios’ unwillingness to deal seriously with writers and actors is beginning to affect various aspects of the economy. And, as is sadly often the case, families bear the brunt of some of these disappointments.

For those who are fans of the popular children’s book series “The Spiderwick Chronicles“, it turns out that a new live-action television series based on those books will not be broadcast in Disney+ as previously planned. Amazingly, the show is already done, but according to Deadline, in an effort to cut costs, Disney+ has decided not to air it at all. This tactic is similar to deleting Willow in Disney+ and also the abandonment of another family series based on a great series of books, “The Benedict Society“.

Disney+ he will also not go ahead with a new television series derived from “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” call “nautilus“. Like “The Spiderwick ChroniclesThis show has already been filmed, but it won’t be coming to the streaming service as planned.

Like Paramount+ withdrew from your streaming service Star Trek: Prodigywhich was already on the air, both “The Spiderwick Chronicles” as “nautiluscould, in fact, end up on different streaming services, assuming some sort of deal can be struck behind the scenes. But it seems that the days of Disney+ as a 100 percent reliable streaming service for old and new family shows are long gone. While there’s obviously a lot of great stuff in Disney+including two recent programs of Star Wars, constant reports of programs being removed are frustrating. And this time, these promising series, with literary roots, will not even be seen by the public before being cancelled.

Via: fatherly

Editor’s note: Well, they say that he who covers a lot does not squeeze much and it seems that Disney This is exactly what happened to him. Let’s hope they don’t start going up in price constantly 🙁