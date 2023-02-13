It’s no secret that Disney’s animation division wasn’t a hit last year. Movies like lightyear and Strange World They were a box office flop. Thus, Bob Iger, who has returned as CEO of the company, has revealed that they plan to give more support to their most successful series, as Frozenwhich will have a third installment.

During Disney’s recent investor meeting, Iger revealed that new Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia movies are already in development. Although at the moment there are no more details, the CEO assured that more information on the matter will be released “soon”. Considering that the most recent installments of these three series have surpassed $1 billion at the box office, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Frozen 2 managed to raise $1.4 billion dollars, and not to forget all the money it generates in merchandise. Thus, a third installment, something that has been rumored for years, makes a lot of sense. For his part, zootopia it raised $1.02 billion, which is impressive for a completely new property at the time. Along with this, the Disney+ series made it clear that fans do want to see a new installment.

However, toy story 5 it is something that has had a negative reception. Although the fourth installment earned $1.07 billion, the critical reception was not as positive as expected, something that is likely to be repeated with the new installment. We can only wait for more information on these three projects.

Editor’s Note:

I was never a big fan of Frozen. However, I can’t deny that a third movie makes sense. The second was able to expand this universe and show us a little more of the characters. If the new tape is able to do this once more, the reception is likely to be positive.

Via: IGN