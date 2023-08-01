Despite producing the world’s most popular children’s films, Disney no stranger to obscurity, but a fan theory of “The Lion King” recently confirmed goes beyond what anyone expected. from the mother of Bambi until the scene of the Isle of Pleasures in pinocchiomany movies of Disney they have deliberately dark moments, but it turns out that an unresolved detail from the original “The Lion King” trumps all others.

In the original movie, fans learn that due to their insatiable appetites and reckless hunting, the hyenas of the Pride Lands have been banished to the Elephant Graveyard. Ultimately, Scar manages to recruit the hyenas as his personal army by promising them that they will be able to hunt freely, a decision that ends up decimating the ecosystem. However, fans noticed a problem with this situation: if hyenas are banished to a place with virtually no food, how do they survive in such numbers? An obscure fan theory suggested that they routinely cannibalize each other, and now Disney has let fans know that’s 100% true.

“Disney Villains: Scar” is a new series from Chuck Brown, Trevor Fraley, Chiara Di Francia and Jeff Eckleberry that covers the days after Simba was born, when Scar began to plot his revenge against Mufasa. In issue #3, after encountering two vultures who offer to introduce him to a possible army, Scar spies a mob of hyenas. Her leader, the terrifying Queen of the Bone Eaters, recognizes that her subjects are starving and declares that Shenzi will be the next sacrifice. The other hyenas attack, attempting to turn the movie character played by Whoopi Goldberg into their food. And this is not an isolated occasion; the Queen specifically says that Shenzi has “ate her fill at banquets like these. Now it’s your turn to be the banquet.” It is certainly incredibly unusual that Disney confirm that a beloved character is a cannibal on a licensed property.

Ultimately, confirming that hyenas are cannibalistic is smart in several ways. Firstly, it is true to nature, where hyenas have been known to attack and eat their conspecifics. Second, he cunningly identifies hyenas as beings that exist outside of Mufasa’s famous “Circle of Life,” turning them into an unnatural closed loop. Third, he shows how desperate the hyenas were and why they decided to join Scar despite mistrusting the lions. He can even explain why Scar’s forces destroyed the Pride Lands so quickly; if the hyenas overindulged before their banishment, then years of starvation and cannibalism likely turned them into something worse. Lastly, he adds an extra level of irony to Scar’s ultimate fate; eaten by scavengers whom he promised to feed.

It’s always fun to discover dark secrets lurking on property. Disneybut like many of the choices that make “The Lion King” be cool, hyena cannibalism is based on observations about the brutality of nature in real life. Thanks to “Disney Villains: Scar“, the fans of “The Lion KingNow they know how an army of hyenas survived for years without food, and the answer isn’t pretty.

Via: screen rant

Editor’s note: I love that Disney is opening up to this type of supplemental content. They say villain books are great, I haven’t read any yet but this confirmed theory might convince me once and for all to buy one of those books.