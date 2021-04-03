It is no surprise to anyone that Disney has a broad LGBTQ + audience. In fact, a much of the income from Disneyland in The Angels, California comes from there.

However, it has been a terrible company to represent one of its main audiences because that it would mean losing another big conservative group.

So, one way to solve and reconcile both parties has been through the short film Out which is available at Disney+.

Is ‘Out’ worth watching?

We know that Pixar he has a knack for making stories with which we can get closer, move and empathize. AND, Out is no exception to this rule.

Through a remote animation to which Disney–Pixar usually use, introduces us to Greg and Manuel, a couple who have just moved away from their families to a small town.

The drama comes in the form of PARENTS. They arrive with a square pizza to celebrate their son’s move, where’s the problem with that? Was the pizza cold? No. It turns out that Greg He had never told them that he had a boyfriend.

Manuel, on the other hand, he leaves the house annoyed because he DOES NOT want to live hidden from the family of Greg: Imagine that your partner wants to hide you from your own family, friends and others. I don’t think anyone wants to experience that.

Greg Then he understands what he has to do to not lose Manuel: Come out of the closet with his family.

The development of the story focuses on the relationship of Greg and his mother (his father is cooking the roasted carnita) and this is where the story shines with more intensity:

Disney He is known for making family movies and this is no exception. The relationship between mother and child is represented perfectly. She wanting to get close to her son and him without knowing how to do it, but trying with all her might and in every way she can.

In just 9 minutes, Pixar presents one of his best productions in terms of positive LGBTQ + representation. And, I honestly loved the ending this story has.

We will see more of these Disney shorts soon

The program to which this short film belongs to is called SparkShorts and according to Jim Morris: ‘is designed to discover new stories with new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques and experiment’

So, we may finally be seeing more diverse productions through this show. For now, he has already achieved something that he had not been able to in more than 100 years: A kiss from a gay couple on stage.

Let us remember that due to censorship, Disney He had always been cautious about showing these types of scenes and ended up appealing to a ‘politically correct’ representation:

In Beauty and the Beast, it is implied that the character of LeFou is in love with Gaston, but they never show it. Or in Onward, the inspector cyclops Specter he refers to his girlfriend in a dialogue, but we never see her.

Even the infamous case of the ‘kiss’ in Rise of the Skywalker that Disney tried to sell as a couple of two women: Deep down, where no one would see them, less than a second on stage and two people we never met.

In short, this is a step forward and we hope it is not the only one.

