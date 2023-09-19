













Disney closes some attractions due to the presence of a bad bear | TierraGamer









This Disney theme park is located in Orlando, Florida. Curiously, the bear was spotted in the section known as Frontierland, which is themed around the Old West. Although it did not move from there, the company decided to close all adjacent areas and attractions to the public.

According to a statement from the same company, they worked together with the Florida Wildlife Preservation Commission. After just a few hours they managed to capture the bear just outside the park. He was immediately protected by the relevant authorities.

We recommend you: Disney will launch a collection of 100 Blu-rays that will be like having your little Disney Plus

Fortunately, none of the Disney park attendees had any problems with the mammal. After its capture, authorities indicated that they would seek to relocate the bear to its natural habitat. Let’s hope you don’t come back anytime soon for a magical day in Mickey Mouse land.

What were the attractions closed by the bear at Disney?

Although the bear at Disney did not cause any harm to attendees, it surely ruined the plans of several. Since from its sighting until its capture, more than ten attractions were closed. Among them the popular The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Source: Disney

Due to the park’s position among Florida’s wild areas, it is not uncommon for local wildlife to enter its parks. Now the adventurous bear will be relocated to the Ocala National Forest. There you can be in peace and you will be 160 kilometers from the nearest amusement park.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)