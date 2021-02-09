The ice Age It is considered one of the most popular franchises in the film industry. This work, produced by Blue sky studios, captured the hearts of young and old from its first installment in 2002.

Despite the great work of the production company to deliver titles that accompanied lovers of animated films, a recent statement via Deadline detailed that Disney has decided to close the studio permanently.

According to the website, the decision of ‘The House of the Mouse’ is due to the difficulty in sustaining its film studies during the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to shut down filming operations at Blue Sky Studios,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline.

Likewise, the portal also noted that the definitive closure of the study will be in April 2021, which will mean the dismissal of around 450 workers.

For its part, the online site explained that Disney will relocate employees to other companies, such as Walt Disney Animation or Pixar Studios. However, pending Blue Sky Studios projects would be canceled.

The ice age – synopsis

We are in the ice age, the glacial period that is forcing many animals to migrate to a southern utopian. Three of them, a mammoth, a giant sloth and a saber-toothed tiger, end up joining forces to return a lost human baby to their family.