An updated collection of classic games reportedly Disney will include the SNES version of Aladdin And The Jungle Book. 1993’s Aladdin is known for receiving completely different games on both major console platforms of the time, including a Virgin Genesis / Mega Drive game directed by David Perry (Earthworm Jim), and a SNES version of Capcom and directed by Shinji Mikami.

The latter was not included in the 2019 release of Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King, but reportedly will be present in an updated Disney Classic Games Collection version. The Disney Classic Games Collection, is expected to arrive on PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, according to the classification and will include:

Disney’s Aladdin: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive

Disney’s Aladdin – Final Cut: Sega Mega Drive

Disney’s Aladdin – Demo Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney’s Aladdin – Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Lion King: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive

Disney The Lion King – Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Jungle Book: SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega Drive

Aladdin reportedly features difficulty adjustments and camera tweaks. All titles include 1080p graphics, quick saves, and the ability to rewind the game up to 15 seconds or fast-forward the game. The collection also includes soundtracks.

