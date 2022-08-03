Fans of Cars they will have at their disposal a new series, obviously suitable for young and old, which will bring them back to the streets Lightning McQueen and Mater. The famous alternate planet, where there are no humans, but cars behave as such, is back on the screens above Disney +the streaming platform of the cinema, with ‘Cars on the Road‘.

The series, for now based on nine episodes, will be released on September 8th. Lightning McQueen and Mater will go on a trip, presumably on American roads, to meet a large number of bizarre characters, including the sister of the famous tow truck. There will be several quotes, dedicated to other films and memories of the past. The format is precisely that of the road trip, which is usually used to be able to insert new characters and new characteristics in the interpersonal relationship within a consolidated dynamic.

The Cars saga is mainly composed of three films, the last of which was released in 2017 with the ‘end’ of Lightning McQueen’s racing adventure in the Piston Cup, and at the same time as the beginning of Cruz Ramirez’s career, with McQueen as team leader. There have been rumors about a fourth feature film that could go on to explore the life of Lightning McQueen after this sort of retirement from racing, but at Pixar the concept is always the same: there will be a Cars 4 when a plot worthy enough to be realized is found. In short, there will not be a run-up to the sequel at all costs.

The realization of an episodic series could be the container of Disney ideas relating to Cars, thus extending the adventure of this franchise without necessarily having to go to a longer film.