The end of an era. Disney Channel, the famous channel for children’s and teenage productions, will go off the air after 38 years of uninterrupted broadcast . The cut is scheduled for June 25, 2021 by decision of the Walt Disney company.

The news was confirmed by Dany martins, host of Zapping Zone for 12 years. “All programming becomes part of Disney Plus. The Walt Disney Company continues to work tirelessly to make the best products, ”he commented.

Bob Chapek, CEO of the company, assured that 100 channels will be closed in the remainder of 2021 to support the company’s streaming platform.

“The vast majority of that content will migrate to Disney Plus. That remains a core strategy for us as we move direct to the consumer, ”he said during the JPMorgan Chase & Co. technology and media conference on May 25, 2021.

It is not the first time that Disney has made such a decision. In April 2020, in a move to boost Disney Plus, the company decided to shut down Disney XD in Spain, which was created in 2009 and featured content aimed at children and teens.

In order to broadcast Disney Channel The following shows will stop airing: The Greens in the big city, Coop and Mandy, Sidney as Max, Soy Luna, Star vs. The Forces of Evil and Hollie Hobby.

Also, Camp rock, Zack and Cody, Cheetah girls, It’s so Raven, Lizzie McGuire, Wizards of Waverly Place, Kim Possible and Jake Long, the western dragon will migrate to Disney Plus.