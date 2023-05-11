It seems like a joke, but it’s been over a month since the movie Super Mario Bros. she hit theaters, and since then has set millionaire records due to the large number of audiences that she attended to see her multiple times. Given this, many think that Disney You must recognize this success, and just recently this has happened on the part of your president.

Through your account Twitter, Bob Iger, CEO overall of Disneyhas congratulated Universal for this tape, since this was the company that released the tape even though it was developed by illumination Studios. Here he demonstrates the cordiality between companies, and encouraging the animation business to continue to grow more and more.

This is what he mentioned:

Let me digress for a moment to congratulate Universal on the tremendous success of Super Mario Brothers. It certainly shows that people love to be entertained in theaters around the world and gives us reason to be optimistic about the movie business.

Something that is worth mentioning in relation to the film is that until recently it reached $1,000 billion dollars in the cinema, a figure that by now has surely increased a little more. That is precisely because it has a couple of weeks of having been released in Japanand that movie theaters still have it on display.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you still have time to do so.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The Mario movie and Tears of the Kingdom are going to bring a lot of cheers to Nintendo this year. Actually, I already want to buy my copy of the movie on Blu Ray to see it in more detail.