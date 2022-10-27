Right now, Disney has been going through moments of constant transformation, given that little by little live action content is predominating both in the streaming part and in its cinematographic productions. Perhaps this could be due to the thought of its CEO, Bob Chapek, who thinks that adults are not interested in animated adaptations.

In the conference TechLive of Wall Street Journal It is where he gave these statements, this while talking about the future and the brand Disney+. Here his comment:

Our fans and audiences put their kids to bed at night after watching Pinocchio, Dumbo or The Little Mermaid, so they’re probably not going to tune in to another animated movie, they want something for themselves.

This comment seems to go against what you mentioned not too long ago:

I don’t make films primarily for children. I make them for the child in all of us, whether we are six or sixty years old.

Similarly, the rules on the company’s streaming platform have been somewhat changing, since little by little they are adding content that is not aimed at children’s audiences. This clearly goes with the incursion of the films of dead pool Y LOGAN. However, commenting that adults don’t like animated movies would be rash.

Via: Collider