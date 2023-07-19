At the moment Disney has not been going through its best period, that is precisely because its films have had little audience, especially from very large studios such as they can be. pixar and Marvel Studios. The actors’ strike has also taken its toll on them, and that could cause the company to make fundamental decisions.

As mentioned by pages like Bloombergthe CEO of the company, wants to sell or completely restructure the streaming and television business of Disney in India, a region where it has had the highest losses. For its part, the transmission rights of the cricket matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL)which caused the service to drop 3.8 million users in the first quarter and 4.6 million in the second.

To this is added that they would be trying to dispense with television channels that they own, one of them is abc, because in an interview it was confirmed that this type of chain could be expendable for the company. There is also talk of establishing a deal with ESPNin order to lead it to generate more profit, otherwise it may be in danger of continuing to exist in your possession.

In the same way, there is hope in the merger that will come to disneyplus and huluwhich by the way, will only be in select regions where Latin America is not included.

Via: Bloomberg