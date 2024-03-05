“A lot of people think there is tiredness among audiences; it's not tiredness. They want great films. If you make them great, they will come. There are many examples that prove that.” Iger said while speaking at a Morgan Stanley event, adding “some of it is ours and some of it is other people's. Oppenheimer is a perfect example of what I said. Just a fantastic movie.”

For Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney the superhero films, better known as cinemacomics , they are not going through a period of tiredness. According to him, the recent failures were due to ugliness of films or, to put it in his terms, their not being good enough.

Too many films of people in tights

Many Disney productions have flopped in recent years

Iger then explained that what will make the difference in the future will be Disney's ability to focus on making fewer but better films and TV series: “We have reduced the amount of Marvel films, both in terms of number of films and in terms of number of TV series .”

In 2024 there is only one Disney comic book coming: Deadpool & Wolverine. This is an important change of pace compared to past years, where many comics were released, often every few months.

Regarding quality, Iger confirmed the cancellation of some films in the works because “we didn't feel they were strong enough.” It should be noted that you did not name the canceled films.

Among the 2023 Marvel comics that flopped in theaters are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with $476 million and The Marvels with $206 million. The best film of the year in terms of box office receipts was Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 with $845 million. Star Wars releases have also been reduced, after a period of overcrowding, particularly on Disney+.