Mexico City.– Angel City FC announced that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and University of Southern California Dean of Communications and Journalism Willow Bay will be the new majority owners of what the franchise considers the most valuable women’s sports team in the world.

The couple acquired a majority stake in the National Women’s Soccer League team valued at $250 million. Bay will serve on and control the team’s board of directors and represent the team on the NWSL Board of Governors.

ACFC said it generated more revenue than any other women’s team in the world in 2023 and led the NWSL in attendance, sponsorship revenue and overall revenue, as well as having the most season ticket members.

The team confirmed that the transaction was unanimously approved by the board and is expected to be completed in 30 to 60 days. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including league approval.

“Willow and Bob bring unparalleled operational experience, knowledge and passion to the ACFC and NWSL,” the board said in a statement.

“They are long-time sports fans and have supported the team since its founding. They are committed to the Los Angeles community and have been residents, leaders and philanthropists of the city for nearly three decades,” they added.

With information from Bloomberg