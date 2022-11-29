A few days ago something happened that could be considered unthinkable, given that the former CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, returned to give new mandates and changes in the company that could be beneficial. For his part, a rumor also arose that Manzana he could have enough money to buy the mouse company, rumors that have already been clarified.

Speculation became so strong that Iger addressed the concerns at a company-wide town hall meeting with employees. Affirming that they have a large set of assets, adding that nothing is forever, but for now the assets that they have meet the forecast quota in the different items.

This is what he commented:

I believe that in creative businesses, there is tremendous value in working from the same place. It creates an energy, it’s very conducive to creativity… I’m not making any proclamations, but I think that’s extremely important.

It is worth commenting that Disney It has encountered certain financial potholes lately, since a few days ago it was commented that in the future there will be massive layoffs from the company. However, they have not sunk so low as to be acquired by Manzana.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: It would be quite strange if Disney were merged with Apple, given that the company has been one of the most millionaires in years. Although if that happens, the apple would take many franchises from the world of cinema.