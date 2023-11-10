It is clear that these days Disney is no longer as popular as many would like to think, since each film that is released is no longer considered a box office success, we have seen that in its most recent productions such as Lightyear, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and even the Marvels. After this, even the CEO of the company, Bob Igerhas come out to give statements that really would not be the most encouraging in the world.

Through a recent conference with the company’s investors, Iger has accepted that productions like Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny and The Little Mermaid In live action they have not managed to raise the expected money, which is not positive at all in the stock market. Mentioning that these types of issues also arise from the streaming service they have, given that a few months after they go on the billboard people prefer to watch them at home than actually pay for a ticket.

Here is his comment:

If we look at the productions we have released, it is clear that the pandemic created many creative challenges for everyone, including us. Furthermore, just when the pandemic hit, we were aiming to significantly increase the number of series and movies we released per year. And I have always believed that quantity plays against quality. And that’s what I think happened, we lost our focus.

Even with all this, he made it clear to investors that they had box office successes during the last five years, the first of which was avengers endgamewhich managed to surpass the then cinema champion, we refer to the first part of Avatar of James Cameron. On the other hand, and in a somewhat ironic way with the film of blue characters, there was also talk that last year the second part now produced by them catapulted among the hit lists.

Let’s not forget that they also have a new plan on their hands, one that includes returning to the original Avengers so that people will flood the movie theaters again because of the multiversal issues, and Secret Wars It will be the perfect opportunity to see again Robert Downey Jr. either Scarlett Johanson. However, those are more advanced plans, since for now many tapes of Marvel have been delayed until 2025 and that will extend to more productions.

Via: CNBC

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is positive that they accept the disaster of their latest products launched on the market, which have not been successful, we are not going to deny it. Even so, this may be the first step towards positive change and for them to put remakes aside and focus on more interesting things.