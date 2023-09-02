If we talk about important companies in the film industry, the first that often comes to mind is The Walt Disney Companysignature of Mickey who is celebrating his anniversary. This 2023 Disney turns 100 years old and, therefore, it will celebrate it as is its custom, since it will launch a new movie in November of this year. The tape will feature great musical moments, which will feature a young woman who lives with her grandparents.

The name of this new film of Disney It is inspired by the wishing star that always appears in each of the company’s tapes when presenting them to all families. Keep reading this note to find out more about the premiere of ‘Wish’, what it is about, when it will be released and who is part of this feature film.

Trailer of ‘Wish’, the new Disney movie

When is ‘Wish’ released in theaters?

The film that Disney Plus will premiere for its 100th anniversary has a release date, so far, in the United States on November 24, 2023.

On the other hand, in Peru it is established that it will reach all theaters on November 23, that is, if that date is maintained, the launch will be one day earlier than in the North American country.

Where to watch ‘Wish’, the new Disney movie streaming?

At the moment, there is no official date that the new tape of Mickey’s signature can be released on its Disney Plus streaming platform. So far, only theatrical release is being handled; However, it is not ruled out that in the future it will be in the catalog because it is a special film for the entire company and its services.

‘Wish’ is the new Disney film for November 2023. Photo: Disney

What is the argument of ‘Wish’?

‘Wish’ will be characterized as a film that will feature great musical moments and is set in the magical kingdom of Roses. This is the name of the place where young Asha lives, who cares about the needs that she may have in her community and, without a doubt, in her family as well.

Therefore, while this character is thinking about what things can happen in the place he lives, he decides to make a wish to heaven, something that causes a star called Star to appear that will fulfill all his requests.

Cast of actors and characters of ‘Wish’, the new Disney movie