Disney is catching a breather thanks to online video and price crunches

After twelve difficult months in which the Disney shares I am dropped more than 20%today investors had some respite. The useful they beat expectations and losses are set to get even better, even though streaming subscribers were weaker than expected.

The CEO Bob Iger he’s had his work cut out over the past year, but his efforts to make the company more efficient are paying off. The online video operations Disney trimmed its loss to $512 million from more than $1 billion a year ago, while operating expenses grew at the slowest pace in two years.

There Disappointment over 7.5% decline in Disney+ subscriber growth offset by new price hikes across the entire streaming network. In addition to price hikes, Disney is following Netflix’s lead and cracking down on password sharing. Both of the company’s efforts are aimed at making streaming profitable by 2024.

It’s clear that Disney still has many challenges ahead. But the cost reduction is having the desired effects. Forecasts indicate that direct-to-consumer sector losses are set to improve alongside this strong relationship, which will boost investor sentiment. Wall Street will continue to appreciate corporate rationalization in this context.

Let’s not forget about The House of Mouse. Park and Experiences revenues increased 13%, beating Wall Street estimates, and continue to post sustained momentum despite economic uncertainty. This area of ​​the business is and will be critical to profitability this year.

*Article by Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro.

