Roskomnadzor asked to check Dinsey cartoons for LGBT propaganda

Roskomnadzor was asked to check Disney cartoons for LGBT propaganda. Relevant Document published in the Mash Telegram channel.

The authors of the letter were lawyer Eduard Demidov and private detective Maxim Zabolotny. They stressed that they act “in order to protect children from information, propaganda and agitation that is harmful to their health, moral and spiritual development.” The applicants asked for a due diligence against Disney “for the presence or absence of information promoting non-traditional relationships” among minors, as well as for measures to be taken to suspend the company’s operations in Russia until their policy changes.

According to the authors, Disney cartoons have a negative impact on the psyche of children due to the presence of non-binary characters in them. As an example of such characters, they cited two monster boys from the comedy “Luka” and a same-sex family of two mothers in the film about Buzz Lightyear.

On November 24, the State Duma adopted a law on LGBT propaganda. The project provides for a ban on the dissemination of information about non-traditional sexual relations and propaganda of pedophilia. In addition, it prohibits calls for gender reassignment among teenagers on the Internet, media, books, audiovisual services, movies and advertising.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture was asked to ban events based on Harry Potter.