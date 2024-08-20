Apparently, the drastic decision taken by the house of Mickey Mouse was not only taken due to the numerous criticisms from fans of the Star Wars franchise and discrete but not stellar reviews from critics, but also and above all due to the viewing numbers of Disney+ subscribers. well below expectations .

According to what was reported by the Deadline portal, Disney Cancelled The Acolyte – The Follower with the Star Wars series focusing on the dark side of the Force therefore not receiving a second season, even though the latest episode seemed to set the stage for new stories.

An interesting idea, but poorly exploited

Furthermore, it does not help that stellar budget of around 180 million dollars required to shoot the first season, which is really very high for a TV series, whereas the objective announced last year by Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, is precisely that of Reduce the costs of big Marvel and Star Wars productions to ensure a healthier financial position for the company. In short, it was evidently concluded that there was absolutely no basis for reversing the negative trend with a second season of The Acolyte – The Follower.

For those unfamiliar, The Acolyte is a series set about 100 years before Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, in a time when the Jedi are at the height of their power and the Galactic Republic is prosperous. The story follows a former Padawan who reunites with his Jedi Master to investigate a series of mysterious crimes, connected to a plot by dark forces. The series was criticized especially by long-time Star Wars fans, who bombarded it with negative reviews because it changed some details now considered part of the canon of the franchise.