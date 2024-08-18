According to the criteria of

So for the good fortune of its visitors, Forbes reported that from 2025 Some of the expansion work will begin at the various parks, including one in California.where there will be new attractions that are expected to be a huge success.

According to the cited media, This action is part of the response to the drop in profits reported by the parksand the official announcement was made by Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Experiences during the D23 Expo, a three-day Disney fan convention held every two years. Among the new attractions planned are:

Marvel Studios Attractions: According to the cited media, there are plans Two more attractions at Disney California Adventure one Avengers-themed called Avengers Infinity Defense and the second will be Stark Flight Lab, which will feature Robert Downey, Jr. in his role as Iron Man.

According to the cited media, there are plans one Avengers-themed called Avengers Infinity Defense and the second will be Stark Flight Lab, which will feature Robert Downey, Jr. in his role as Iron Man. Avatar Ride: Disney California Adventure will also incorporate a new themed area based on Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water and they point out that it will be different from the one already available at Walt Disney World, and will feature a new boat ride through the world of Pandora.

Disney California Adventure will also incorporate a and they point out that it will be different from the one already available at Walt Disney World, and will feature a new boat ride through the world of Pandora. Coco Walk: another of the new attractions that Disney California Adventure will include will be a new ride packed with the characters and music of the popular movie Cocowhere they can join Miguel on a journey to the land of the dead. This is the first attraction of this film in a Disney park, They stated in Disney Parks Blog.

A new attraction will be dedicated to the hit movie Coco. Photo:disneyparksblog Share

What are the most popular attractions at Disney California Adventure?



According to the amusement park’s official website, Among the attractions and adventures at Disney California Adventure Park, WEB SLINGERS stands out: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus, Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land, and Soarin’ Around the World in Grizzly Peak.