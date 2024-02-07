













Although the result of this action sounds very obvious, this new investment by Disney would not translate into putting Mickey Mouse in Fortnite, just to offer an example.

The official Fortnite Twitter account points out that they are going to create a new universe in which both companies are involved. That is, in some way we will have much more regular content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Avatar and more in the famous Battle Royale.

Now, if we are a little colder, it is likely that what we saw created with Lego or with the Rocket League racing game, there will be many more very specific experiences in which players will be able to spend time.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will unite beloved Disney brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformative new universe of games and entertainment.“Declared the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, about the measure. “This marks Disney's largest entry into gaming and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can't wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in new and innovative ways.“.

Disney has always had a very close relationship with Fortnite and Epic Games

It is worth noting that Fortnite has a certainly robust track record with several Disney-owned brands.

Just to give you an idea, there were seasons dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi, also to Indiana Jones and the Avengers. Even at the time, one of the most broken weapons Battle Royale has ever had was using Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet.

It would just be seeing a little more of other franchises like Avatar or whatever new stuff comes out of Star Wars. If we hurry, more things and characters from the mouse house will surely come.

What kind of crossovers would you like to see in action in Battle Royale? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

