During a recent conference on the Wall Street Journal Tech Live, the president of DisneyBob Chapek spoke about his company. There he responded to some criticism from the public, who say that the mouse company is already very progressive. To which he said that they simply represent the diversity of the world today.

Source: Disney

Bob Chapek said the following: ‘Our world is a rich and diverse place. So we want our content to reflect that.‘. The question about the ‘Disney progressive’ arose due to some decisions of the company with its productions. Mainly in the live-action of Pinocchio and in Lightyear.

In the film of the little wooden doll, the change was made that the main character was accepted as a puppet. That is to say that he was already happy not to be a real boy. While in Lightyear a big stir was made due to an on-screen kiss between two women. Who also form a family.

We recommend you: Disney points out that South Korean content is better than Japanese

These accusations have been plaguing Disney in recent times. However, it will be something the company will keep, according to Bob Chapek. ‘We live in a world where everything seems polarized, but we want Disney to be a way to bring people together. We’ve lived 100 years giving the audience what they want and we’ll live the next 100 doing the same.‘. he concluded

What do you mean Disney is very progressive?

Some audience members call Disney progressive for many recent decisions. In addition to those already mentioned in Pinocchio and Lightyear, there are others in past and current years. For example, the fact that they have changed Ariel’s ethnicity in The Little Mermaid or that they include homosexual characters in their productions. Also including female protagonists has made them creditors of this ‘offense’.

Source: Marvel Studios

While the company has said at times that this is to represent the diverse world we live in, it still has its detractors. Criticism has also spread to Marvel and Star Wars productions. However, it seems that Bob Chapek will not change the way his company is currently doing productions for him.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.