Tourists take photographs at the Magic Kingdom amusement park, inside Walt Disney World, in Buena Vista, Florida. Ted Shaffrey (AP)

Disney shows its muscle. The entertainment giant boasted this Tuesday about the profound economic impact it has in Florida, its main bastion and a State where it has been in a fight since April with its governor, Republican Ron DeSantis. It is in the midst of this dispute in the courts that the company has wanted to raise its profile and ensure that it is responsible for 260,000 direct and indirect jobs and that its activity left profits of 40,000 million dollars last year. “Disney is vital to financing public services, generating $6.6 billion in taxes, including $3.1 billion in local and state taxes,” said Adam Sacks of Oxford Economics, who has prepared a study.

Disney affirms that if it did not exist in Florida, a State of 22 million inhabitants, the unemployment rate would jump from 3% to 5.4%, which would place it in the second place with the most unemployment in the United States. Today it ranks number 21. The company has a workforce of 82,000 people. 12% of workers, one in eight in the state, work for the Mickey Mouse company in the central region of the state. The employees go beyond those at Walt Disney World amusement park. Those of the cruise line in Cape Canaveral and others located in the resorts of Fort Lauderdale and Miami are also counted.

The study of Oxford Economics was commissioned by Disney. It was presented this Tuesday at the annual meeting of the global amusement park industry, which is being held this week in the city of Orlando. 58 years ago and just around this time, Walt and his brother Roy announced at a press conference “The Florida Project.” That’s what they initially called what years later would become their second park in the United States, Walt Disney World. It opened its doors in October 1971. Today the site occupies more than 100 square kilometers, almost twice the size of the island of Manhattan. Its four amusement parks are visited by 58 million people annually. This makes it the most visited attraction complex in the world. Tourists cause a spill of 12,000 million dollars in the entity, according to economists.

“The numbers speak for themselves as to why Disney is so important to our region’s jobs, economy and tourism,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World. “The future investments we will make will provide greater opportunities for the people of Florida,” he added. The company has promised to allocate about $17 billion in the coming years, which could create another 13,000 jobs.

The company assures that its impact is so relevant that it helps some 2,500 small businesses in the area prosper. About 160 third-party owned businesses are located within the amusement park. This means that Disney will provide shelter, sooner or later, to one in every 32 jobs that Florida has. In a recent call with its shareholders, Disney admitted that visitation to Walt Disney World had fallen after it canceled the Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night Star Wars-inspired hotel stay that was priced between $4,800 and $6,000.

The figures released this morning in Orlando are intended to give a sweet face to the tough clash that Disney has with Ron DeSantis. The local governor, who seeks to become the Republican presidential candidate, chose a battle with the giant to show that his crusade against the woke (progressive) ideology was serious. DeSantis focused the attack when the company positioned itself against one of its star laws, which prohibits the teaching of sexual education and gender issues in the first years of the public system. The controversial law is known by its critics as “Don’t say gay.”

The conflict escalated when the politician made a maneuver to name the five officials who preside over the oversight body of the district where Walt Disney World is located. The affront broke the tacit agreement between the political power of Tallahassee, the capital, with the economic power of Orlando. It was the first time since 1955 that Disney did not appoint members of the body. Disney responded to the courts to sue DeSantis for his “retaliation” and for establishing an “anti-business” environment in the entity.

The tension between the parties led Disney to cancel, for the moment, the construction of a corporate building that would house all of its engineers dedicated to creating attractions for its parks. These are located in Los Angeles and the company had planned to relocate about 2,000 to the east to reinforce its presence in Florida. The investment was around $1 billion, but was put on hold. DeSantis assured in August that he has already put his problems with Disney behind him. The dispute in court continues, however.

