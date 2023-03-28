According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, it appears that Disney intend to eliminate completely the division dedicated to the construction of the metaversewhich would have been effectively dismantled in the recent wave of layoffs that hit the company.

Within a renovation that plans to eliminate as many as 7,000 jobs within Disney, the company appears to have completely eliminated the “next generation storytelling and consumer experiences” division, which was crafting a specific version of the metaverse within the Disney world.

The division was formed only recently and had 50 employees, busy building what ex-CEO Bob Chapek had called Disney’s “next frontier of great storytelling”, but apparently has not been able to find its own expression before being deleted.

This is another confirmation of the period crisis which is experiencing technological and even conceptual research on the idea of ​​the metaverse, which until recently seemed to dominate the near future landscape of all companies dedicated to technology and entertainment and is now increasingly becoming a question mark.

Just recently, we’ve seen that Microsoft is shutting down its AltspaceVR metaverse, Tencent has canceled VR hardware and trimmed plans on the metaverse, and Meta has also found itself having to make some cuts, albeit confirming its commitment to the area.