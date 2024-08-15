We are getting closer and closer to the dystopian future that has been so parodied in series and television, since Disney is trying to avoid a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that the Disney+ subscription prevents the public from taking such action against the mouse company.

According to CNN, Jeffrey Piccolo, a Florida man, is currently trying to sue Disney for wrongful death after his wife died at the Florida theme park from an allergic reaction at a restaurant. However, Disney claims that this is not possible, since Piccolo accepted the terms and conditions of Disney+ in 2019.which mentions that:

“Test users will arbitrate (settle out of court) all disputes with the company.”

According to Piccolo’s lawyer, Disney is trying to avoid going to court at all costs, and they are using a regulation that has nothing to do with the case to achieve this goal.. This is what was said about it:

“[Walt Disney Parks and Resort está] explicitly trying to prevent its 150 million Disney+ subscribers from pursuing a wrongful death case against it before a jury, even if the facts of the case have nothing to do with Disney+.”

Although there is no official response from Disney at the moment, Piccolo demands damages of more than $50,000this is in accordance with Florida’s Wrongful Death Act. Likewise, compensation is required for damages for mental pain and suffering, loss of companionship and protection, loss of income, and medical and funeral expenses.

We can only wait to see how this case develops.



