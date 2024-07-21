Disney+ media content is coming to production cars. LG has announced the integration of the streaming service, which offers films, TV series and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and other entertainment classics, on its webOS-based Automotive Content Platform for in-vehicle infotainment.

LG and streaming Disney+ in the car

Designed to provide unique entertainment experiences, the ACP provides easy and intuitive access to essential information and services, as well as popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works, LG Channels, El Dorado and Gold Tower Defence. With the integration of Disney+, LG’s ACP now offers passengers an even wider range of high-quality content to choose from while traveling. The Disney+ app for LG’s ACP is now available in South Korea and will be launched globally soon.