It seems like a joke, but the last film in the franchise of tron it was shown in theaters more than 10 years ago, and while it wasn’t a success, there has been constant talk of a third part. Well, now according to sources from the show, Disney He has already approved the next part of this story that was left with an ending considered open.

At the moment it is known that the film will bear the name of Tron: Aresthe same about which the plot has not been discussed, but one of the leading actors has already been revealed, and that is neither more nor less than Jared Leto. For their part, there is no director, but they are already talking to Joachim Ronning, responsible for tapes as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

It is worth mentioning that Disney He is in a hurry to finish the deal with the director, since the agreement is still in the air, and that urgency is due to the fact that the production of the film must begin this year, specifically in August. That means the premiere could take place in 2024 and show us their first trailer at the end of 2023.

The only significant detail of Tron: Ares, is that it will be a direct sequel to what we saw in 2010then actors like Garrett Hedlund, Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde could participate in it. It is worth commenting that Jeff Bridges He has been involved since the first film, so it would be his perfect ending after getting stuck in The Grid.

For now, we will have to wait for more news.

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: I am very excited to see this next part, since I have been hooked on the last tape for years. And it’s nice to know that Disney doesn’t have this worthwhile sci-fi franchise dead.