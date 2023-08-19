Percy Jackson he will have his own TV seriesas announced by the first teaser trailer of this upcoming on Disney+slated to arrive on Disney’s subscription video service in December.

The Percy Jackson adaptation is slated to premiere on December 20, 2023 on Disney+, while the rest of the series will arrive in first months of 2024based on reports thus far.

Looking at the video, the TV series looks quite different from the adaptation made on the same original material seen in the cinema.

The TV series, also for this reason, is particularly awaited by fans of the books, who have never considered the work carried out on the cinematographic front on Percy Jackson and his companions too faithful.