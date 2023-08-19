Percy Jackson he will have his own TV seriesas announced by the first teaser trailer of this upcoming on Disney+slated to arrive on Disney’s subscription video service in December.
The Percy Jackson adaptation is slated to premiere on December 20, 2023 on Disney+, while the rest of the series will arrive in first months of 2024based on reports thus far.
Looking at the video, the TV series looks quite different from the adaptation made on the same original material seen in the cinema.
The TV series, also for this reason, is particularly awaited by fans of the books, who have never considered the work carried out on the cinematographic front on Percy Jackson and his companions too faithful.
Based on award winners best-selling books by Rick Riordanthe Percy Jackson TV series is set in a world where the ancient gods of Greek mythology are real and live in the contemporary world, with a succession of children scattered across the globe, often conceived from relationships with mortals.
These children are obviously endowed with particular powers and abilities, and are educated within the Half-Blood Camp, to try to keep the superhuman abilities that they develop as they grow up under control.
From this particular situation arise various adventures starring Percy Jackson, son of Poseidon, Annabeth Chase daughter of Athena and Grover Underwood, a satyr. At this point we await to see how these adventures have been transposed into the form of a TV series.
