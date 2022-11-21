The former CEO had been away from the company for 2 years; statement was made a week after the announcement of cuts in the company

Walt Disney announced on Sunday (November 20, 2022) the resignation of its CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Bob Iger to the helm of the company. The announcement comes 8 days after Chapek announced he would cut jobs to boost profits.🇧🇷

“We are grateful to Bob Chapek for his services to Disney throughout his long career, including leading the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”said Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, in announcement released by the company.

Iger ran the company for over 15 years and had been away for 2 years. The new CEO agreed to hold the position for the next 2 years. According to Disney, the decision to bring Iger back was due to the moment “complex” of industry transformation.

“Bob Iger is uniquely positioned to lead the company through this crucial period”said the chairman of the board.

Last week, Bob Chapek released a statement to company executives saying he planned to stop hiring and cut jobs to increase profits from the service. streaming disney+🇧🇷 Disney has about 190,000 employees.

“Hiring for the small subset of the most business critical positions will continue, but all other roles are on hold”wrote Chapek.

Chapek also told executives that essential business travel must be completed. In addition, he advised that meetings should be held virtually whenever possible.

The new measures were taken days after Disney spread 4th quarter results below expectations. Net income from August to October increased by 9%, while the company’s net income was US$ 162 million (about R$ 859 million at current prices).