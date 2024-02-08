Yesterday there was a lot of news about Disney, highlighting first that its streaming service has dropped slightly in subscribers, but that this has not been so harmful due to the increase in its price and that the amusement parks take everything afloat monetarily speaking. For its part, there is also a collaboration on the way with Fortnite, which seems to be on a large scale; and of course, the release dates were given for several products that arrive directly in theaters.

The one that has received the most people's attention is neither more nor less than Moana 2a film that had a fleeting announcement but is the closest to joining theaters, confirming that we will see it on November 27, 2024. This was followed by the date for The Mandalorian and Grogua film that will continue telling us the adventures of this pair of characters, and that is supposedly located after the third season that arrived in the 2023is scheduled for May 22, 2026.

After this we have the long-awaited release date for Zootopia 2which is the November 26, 2025so that large space of difference will possibly serve for the premieres of Pixarincluding the sequel to Intensely which so far only has one trailer. In it 2026 The dates are already non-existent in terms of month and specific day, however, it is said that Frozen will be ready to arrive in said year, but they have not yet decided on something more specific, given that toy story 5 It also arrives in those months.

As for the part of Marvelthat is a separate calendar, but for now the only thing related to the MCU for this 2024 is Deadpool 3but in the 2025 there is talk of the premiere of the fourth Spider-Man with Tom Holland, and it is confirmed Captain America New World Order. The tapes of avengers they reach the 2026at least one of them, but it is not known if there will be changes because the main villain, Kangwould no longer be present due to what happened with the actor Jonathan Majors.

Editor's note: Hopefully something within the content is worth watching, given that Disney has been going down a lot in terms of quality. The MCU is the one that really should be rebooted, it would be interesting if this time in the animation part, at least Deadpool 3 comes to save everything.