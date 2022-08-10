In recent days it has been revealed that some streaming services have had problems because profits do not equal production costs, and among the most prominent names is Disney Plus. Announcing that they will have some adjustments in their charges, in addition to adding commercials to make it a profitable platform.

From December 8 in the United States, the ad-supported service will cost $7.99 per month, this is the current price but without commercial breaks. For its part, the price of Disney + without advertising will increase by 38% to $10.99Specifically, it will be three more dollars, a monetary figure that may not do as much damage to the economy of the target audience.

The price increases reflect the growing operating loss of the streaming services of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+losing $1.1 billion in the fiscal third quarter, $300 million more than analysts’ average estimate, reflecting the higher cost of content in services.

The increased operating loss occurred even when Disney it added around 15 million new subscribers to its core service in the quarter, 5 million more than analysts estimated. These types of adjustments will also be applied to the different combos, although they will all have ads unless you choose to pay more.

For now, no price increase has been confirmed in Latam, but we may have some notification later.

Via: CNBC