Microsoft, Twitter and Meta have had a very busy couple of weeks, with multiple layoffs being the constant among the three companies. Now, today it has been revealed that Disney will be added to them, since Some of the staff currently working for the mouse company will lose their jobs.

According to a recent statement by Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, the next few weeks will be very difficult for the company, since, in addition to layoffs, plans to implement a specific hiring freeze and limit company travel. This was what Chapek said about it:

“I am fully aware that this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make difficult and uncomfortable decisions. But that’s just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time. Our company has overcome many challenges during our 100-year history and I have no doubt that we will achieve our goals and create a company that is more agile and better adapted to tomorrow’s environment.”

During this process, Disney will also conduct a “rigorous review of the company’s content and marketing spending.” This review will be led by the newly formed “cost structure working group,” a group that includes Chapek, Christina McCarthy, chief financial officer, and Horacio Gutierrez, general counsel.

This is a consequence of the losses Disney suffered during the second quarter of the fiscal year.. On related topics, you can learn more about the company’s stock market crash here. Similarly, an Indiana Jones series will come to Disney +.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, multiple companies are suffering the impact of the end of the pandemic, and many have chosen to leave employees as cannon fodder. Although the number of layoffs remains to be seen, this number will not be friendly.

Via: Variety