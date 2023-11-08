Disney tightens its belt. Bob Iger, its CEO, announced this Wednesday an additional cost cut of 2,000 million dollars (about 1,900 million euros), which is added to the 5,500 million announced in February and which included a plan for 7,000 layoffs. The company, therefore, raises its efficiency plan to a total of 7.5 billion dollars annually. It does so after closing a year in which profit has fallen by 25%, to 2,354 million dollars, despite the improvement in the last quarter, according to the accounts published by the company.

The company faces pressure from activist investor Nelson Pelts, who with his Trian Fund Management fund has accumulated an investment of about $2.5 billion in company shares and who is demanding his entry into the board, something to which Iger opposes. opposes The company has had profitability problems in several of its businesses.

Disney’s revenue grew 5.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, closed in September, to $21,241 million, somewhat below what analysts expected. For the year as a whole, revenues were $88,898 million, an increase of 7.5% over the previous year.

The Experiences division, with theme parks at the forefront, is the driving force of turnover and profits. For the year as a whole, its revenues increased by 16%, to $32,549 million. In addition, it increased its operating profit by 23%, to 8,954 million dollars, contributing 70% of the group’s operating result. Its strength contrasts with the fall in operating results in both the Entertainment area (-32%, up to 1,444 million) and Sports (-9%, up to 2,465 million).

The cost cutting has begun to bear fruit in the fourth quarter, when profit increased 63%, to $264 million. Excluding certain items, the adjusted profit tripled and exceeded analysts’ forecasts, which boosted the price outside of normal market hours. “All three of our businesses – entertainment, experiences and sports – posted significant increases in fourth quarter operating income compared to the fourth quarter of FY22. The deep restructuring of our company has enabled tremendous efficiencies,” Bob Iger told the analysts.

Limit on shared passwords

Disney+ added almost seven million subscribers in the fourth quarter. Among the main quarter contents included film titles Elemental, The Little Mermaid and the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. Worldwide, the number of paying subscribers to Disney+ rose to more than 150.2 million, exceeding estimates of 147.4 million. “We continue to expect that our combined businesses of streaming reach profitability in Q4FY24, although progress may not appear linear from quarter to quarter,” the company says.

The company is in the process of acquiring 100% of Hulu, which it combines with Disney+. “We expect Hulu and Disney plus to generate greater engagement, greater advertising opportunities, lower customer churn and reduced customer acquisition costs, thereby increasing our overall margins,” Iger said in a conference with analysts. Disney plans to follow in the footsteps of Netflix and tighten the use of shared accounts by different households, as explained by its CEO in the conference call: “We have additional opportunities for improvement in our streaming business that will come from the application of stricter rules around to account sharing, although given the implementation schedule of our plan, do not expect a significant impact until 2025,” he noted.

“Our results this quarter reflect the significant progress we have made over the past year,” says Iger. “While we still have work to do, these efforts have allowed us to overcome this period of adjustment and begin to build our businesses again. We have a strong foundation of creative excellence and innovation built over the last century, which has been reinforced by the extensive restructuring and cost efficiency work we have carried out this year, and we are on track to achieve approximately 7.5 billion dollars in cost reductions. “Combined with our portfolio of valuable businesses, brands and assets – and the way we manage them together – Disney has great assets that differentiate us from others in our industry,” he added.

The main challenges set by the head of Disney, who announced a year ago that he was returning to lead the company, are to achieve significant and sustained profitability in the entertainment business. streaming, turn ESPN into the digital sports platform par excellence, improve the production and economy of film studios and accelerate the growth of the parks and experiences business, as Iger developed in the conference with analysts. “We have already made considerable progress in these four areas and will continue to move forward with determination and urgency, and I am optimistic about the opportunities before us to create lasting growth and enhance shareholder value,” he says.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter