Anaheim residents will be able to enjoy a day at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for the price of US$69. This offer, of time limitedincludes a one-day ticket and a park of their choice, without exception. The measure was announced on the official Disneyland website, as reported ABC7.

The offer will be available to residents from August 5th to September 26thalthough they can already Tickets can be purchased through the websiteIt is worth noting that the normal price for a day in the parks is between US$104 and US$194 depending on the date selected.

Anaheim is a well-known city, largely thanks to the Disney parks. According to the latest census carried out in 2020, it has around 346,000 inhabitants. Most of the activities you can do in this city are related to Disney and its theme parks.

Tips for a first trip to Disney



Traveling to any of the Disney parks for the first time can be a bit cumbersome, Since there are several tips provided by experts. The fundamental is plan the duration and date of the trip wellwhere specialists recommend, at least, stay 5 daysto be able to make the most of the experience, according to TripAdvisor.

Another important tip is Book your hotel and tickets in advance because demand at the parks is very high, especially during the spring and summer months. Once you have booked everything, More careful planning is recommended of the parks you want to visit and in what order.