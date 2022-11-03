And Disney + has also released the list of titles that will be added to the platform this month. Starting with the most anticipated ones, such as Willowthe spin-off series resulting from the film that will follow the character played by Warwick Davis, we will also see As if by disenchantment – And they lived unhappy and discontentedthe sequel to Come D’incanto, which will parody Disney’s own idyllic fairytale classics. There will be also Limitless with Chris Hemsworththe National Geographic documentary series which will see the famous actor try his hand at actions at the limit of the possible.

Let’s now see the complete list:

Disney + original series: November releases

November 2 – Reboot season 1

November 2 – Solar Opposites season 3

November 9 – David Beckham: Teams to Save Season 1

November 16 – New Santa Clause season 1 wanted

November 16 – Limitless with Chris Hemsworth season 1

November 23 – Maggie season 1

November 23 – Good Trouble season 4

November 30 – Willow season 1

Disney + original movies: November releases

November 18 – As if by disenchantment – And they lived unhappy and discontented

Non-original Disney + movies

November 4 – Matriarch

November 11 – Fire of Love

Non-original series

November 16 – Tell Me Lies season 1

November 23 – Legacy: the true story of the LA Lakers

November 23 – Reasonable Doubt season 1

Reality show

November 2 – The D’Amelio Show season 2

Specials