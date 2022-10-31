Disney + has updated its social pages with new arrivals for the month of November. Among these the first confirmed anime for Italy stands out, but unfortunately it is not the highly anticipated one BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War. The first Disney + anime to arrive in Italy will be Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fallseries in twelve episodes based on the character drawn by huke and became famous thanks to the song of the same name by VOCALOID Hatsune Miku, Black ★ Rock Shooter.

The series will be available weekly and the first episode will be available from Wednesday 2 November. We look forward to knowing when we can finally see series like Summer Time Rendering and the aforementioned Bleach on the streaming platform.

Source: Disney +