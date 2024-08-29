According to the criteria of

So much Disney and Universal Studios offer a wide variety of attractions ranging from thrilling roller coasters to themed shows and interactive experiences, so for some visitors it can be difficult to decide between so many options, so recently, user @miguelmendoza_vlog, gave his Recommendations for these parks.

In the video that accumulated thousands of views, the man of Latin origin, in terms of Magic Kingdom, recommended not to miss Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the TRON Lightcycle/Run roller coaster and the nightly fireworks show.

He also recommended that when visiting Epcot you do not miss the opportunity to see the aquarium, the Journey of Water, which is inspired by MoanaGuardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the nightly fireworks show.

On the other hand, regarding Universal Studios assured that knowing the Hollywood Rip Tide Rockit, the Jurassic World VelociCoasteras well as Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and the Harry Potter roller coaster.

The most popular Disney and Universal Studios parks in the United States



According to Magic Guides, Magic Kingdom is the busiest theme park at Disney World. As for Epcot, notes that for a long time it occupied the second position, at least until 2017.

From then on it fell to third place, according to the cited media, due to the announcement of a remodeling that would last several years and that was quickly followed by the opening of new major areas in Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. Finally, In 2023, Epcot regained its second spot when construction was completed.

Regarding Universal, the most visited is Universal Studios Florida. According to figures provided by the Themed Entertainment Associationin 2022, Universal Studios Florida welcomed approximately 10.7 million visitors. This number of visitors makes it the most popular Universal Studios park in the country, surpassing Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which is also in Orlando, and Universal Studios Hollywood in California.