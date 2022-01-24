The giant Disney has just announced all TV series and movies arriving in February 2022 on the Disney + streaming service, including the anticipated prequel The King’s Man – The Origins, the new season of The Walking Dead and so on. The service is updated with many titles for both the whole family and adults only, through the new additions on Star.

After a year marked by the arrival of Eternals, the month of February is filled with action, a little special love and much more, thanks to the new releases on the streaming platform. Starting from February 2, with the arrival of the first three episodes, it arrives in fact Pam & Tommy, the series based on the incredible true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape.

Played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan respectively, the two famous protagonists of the story take us back to 1999, in an era in which the famous videotape became a real media event, after its arrival on the internet. Composed of 8 episodes, the story traces what was one of the most famous scandals of the early 2000s, which also outlined the origins of the current reality shows.

Story that tells the origins of the famous secret agency, The King’s Man – The Origins reveals the birth of independent intelligence, created when the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history gathered to organize a war. Set during the First World War, the film had already been released in theaters and now arrives on the streaming service.

The list of the main titles that will arrive on Disney + and Star in the period of February 2022 is therefore the following: