Well, more bad news for streaming fans, just a few days after Netflix implemented the measures to prevent users from continuing to share their accounts outside the home. Disney + and Star + arrive to notify that the price of their services will increase as of May 31, 2023.

Disney said that it would redistribute its content so that it is no longer exclusive to its Disney+ and Star+ platforms, let’s remember that they were also forced to cancel several series that were just beginning, as is the case with Willow and this price adjustment may be due to the strategy they follow to reduce expenses and increase income.

It is worth mentioning that if you pay for any of these services on an annual basis, you will not suffer any increase in price, at least for the moment, so perhaps it is an opportunity for those who are happy with the content they can see on this pair of platforms. The annuity of Disney+ will stay on $1,599 MXN and of Star+ in $1,999 MXN.

On the other hand, the new price of Disney+ per month increases $20 MXN and stays in $179 MXN.

Star+ also increases $20 MXN and stays in $199 MXN.

The combo that also includes lionsgate+goes up $20 MXN and stays in $329 MXN.

Disney assured that it delayed the price increase as long as it could for our territory, but did not offer an explanation or reason why this adjustment was made.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: Band, they don’t pay me for this, but check out the promo they have Free market if this increase hits them hard. Who knows how long it will last after this adjustment.