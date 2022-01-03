According to analyst Mike Murphy, i distribution models of services such as Disney + and Amazon Prime they are better than Netflix, both for platforms and for users.

“While 2020 was the year of binge-watching – thanks largely to the pandemic – 2021 reminded viewers that sometimes the best TV experiences come on a weekly basis, giving them more time to absorb plot developments and speculate on this. that will happen later, “he said Mike Murphy (via Market Watch). The analyst cites WandaVision, Ted Lasso and Succession as examples of weekly publishing series that have been successful thanks to this model.

“The weekly releases – the norm for television networks for decades – are particularly beneficial for smaller streaming services (ie non-Netflix) that seek to regularly attract viewers month after month, creating buzz and staying in the center of the conversation for sustained periods of time. ” Murphy notes. “According to a recent report by The Ringer, which cited data from Parrot Analytics, 62% of the top 50 new streaming shows of 2021 used a weekly release strategy of some kind, up from 30%. about the previous two years. This includes the strategies used by Apple TV +, Prime Video and HBO Max, in particular, which rely on releasing the first two or three episodes at once, then releasing one or two episodes a week. ”

Yennefer from The Witcher, Netflix series

“It’s not just services that benefit – with weekly publications, viewers are not overwhelmed from so many episodes at once and can have a more relaxing and memorable viewing experience, rather than following a show on a weekend and quickly forgetting about it, “Murphy said.” Don’t expect the binge to go away completely though. Netflix has shown that it still works pretty well for its new releases, and most of its rival services will continue to use some sort of hybrid release strategy, depending on the individual series. ”

