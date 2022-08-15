Disney announced the D23 Expo 2022, his Games Showcase for September 9 at Anaheim California, This exhibition will show movie trailers and new video games developed by Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Y 20th Century Games.

Disney’s D23 starts in Septemberthis year there will be an exclusive digital event to showcase trailers and new content, which will be presented by Blessing Adeoye Jr. by Kinda Funny. It will be broadcast through the social networks of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

D23 2022, Anaheim, Calif.

Supposedly, contents of Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as a first look at Skydance New Mediathe game that Marvel Y amy hennig they work collaboratively.

Skydance New Media was officially confirmed in October 2021, its development is in charge of amy henningthe writer and director of Uncharted. The video game will be an action-adventure title with a narrative approach and will present an original story set in the universe of Marvel.

Among other expected projects, there is Disney Dreamlight Valley,a simulator that seems inspired by Animal Crossing Y stardew valleyhowever, promises to be a constantly evolving game that will leave its own mark.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the action-adventure video game, was a big hit of the year, so new content about it is likely to be announced. Secondly, Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthe tactical role-playing game, has been delayed until next year, it will probably be released in March 2023.

Convention D23 It will be held from September 9 to 11, with a one-year delay as it had been scheduled for 2021.

What is the D23? Why did Disney and Marvel Gamesha confirm their attendance?

Disney D23 is the official fan club of The Walt Disney Companyfounded in 2009. Its initials refer to D for Disneyand number 23 for 1923, the year in which waltdisney founded the company. The club is mainly recognized for the D23, the biennial convention, which brings together major exhibitors.

Apparently, Marvel Studios still has a lot to announce, after showing off in the comic-con still have news for the D23among the speculation of projects could be found Blade, Fantastic Four or Shang-Chi 2Who knows, we will have to wait a bit.

