The first will debut next month Disney and Marvel Games Showcasefeaturing brand new video game ads from Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more.

The digital show will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised more updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games will all be present to some extent during the showcase, bringing “new and upcoming game revelations, announcements and trailers“, according to Disney.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will be broadcast online, which means that even those not present at the D23 Expo will be able to follow it. It will be available on the YouTube and social media channels of the exhibition, as well as on the main channels of Disney and Marvel, at 10 pm Italian.

As this is the first ever video game event from Disney and Marvel, it’s unclear what caliber of announcements will be made during the show, but there are plenty of Marvel and Star Wars games in development to choose from.

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 was announced last September and relatively little has been said about it since, despite the expected release year being 2023. A Wolverine game is also in development at Insomniac, while a game of cards called Marvel Snap is currently in beta and awaiting an official release date announcement.

As for Star Wars, we know that Star Wars: Hunters, Zynga’s Overwatch-style multiplayer game, was recently pushed back to 2023. Fallen Order sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced in May with a teaser trailer. so developer Respawn could show something more during this showcase.

Amy Hennig is also working on a Star Wars game, while others, including an open world game from Ubisoft, a first person shooter from Respawn, a remake of Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars Eclipse – a story-focused game. with branched paths – they are all under development.

