Pay channel provider Charter Communications reached an agreement with Walt Disney this Monday (September 11) after blocking

Walt Disney and Charter Communications announced this Monday (September 11, 2023) a partnership that will bring back the media giant’s services, including ESPN and Disney+, the telecommunications company’s cable TV subscription package.

Charter, the 2nd largest cable TV provider in the United States, will include Disney+ in its $60 per month Spectrum TV Select package. Additionally, customers who choose the Spectrum TV Plus premium package, which already offers regional sports channels, will have access to the ESPN+ streaming service.

“From now on, Spectrum TV will offer its customers broad access to a more carefully chosen selection of 19 networks from The Walt Disney Company.”, stated media companies in a joint statement released this Monday (September 11).

With the agreement, Spectrum will continue to provide Disney Channel, FX, National Geographic Channel and all networks ESPN. Networks excluded from Spectrum TV video packages are BabyTV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild It is Nat Geo Mundo.

In a joint statement, Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and Chris Winfrey, CEO of Charter Communications, said their goal has always been to create a model “innovative for the future”.

“This agreement recognizes both the ongoing value of traditional television and the growing popularity of streaming services, while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers”they said.

About two weeks ago, media companies were at odds over Charter’s streaming of Disney channels to Spectrum subscribers, which claimed the entertainment giant wanted to force customers to “paying for channels they may not want”. Disney then blocked your channels for the almost 15 million subscribers of the cable TV service.

“We want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week, and we are happy that Spectrum viewers will once again have access to Disney’s high-quality sports, news and entertainment programming.”the companies’ CEOs continue in a statement.